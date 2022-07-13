Knotix universal vehicle magnetic roof rack system

Finding the right roof rack for your vehicle can sometimes be tricky and expensive if you opt for the official vehicle manufacturer edition. Knotix is a new style of vehicle magnetic roof rack capable of carrying a maximum of 330lb of weight and extending up to 50 inches in width. Its design allows it to fit any standard four door vehicle on the roof rack features a patented magnetic locking system enabling you to install it in just a few seconds.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $299 or £252 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Knotix is more than a roof rack – it’s every adventurers must-have tool. With an innovative design made with incredibly strong magnetic locking systems, it turns virtually any standard 4-door vehicle into an adventure machine. When the adventure is over, the sleek roof rack comes off easily for compact and convenient storage in the trunk or garage.”

If the Knotix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Knotix universal roof rack system project play the promotional video below.

Magnetic roof rack

“Introducing the one-of-a-kind Knotix clicker mechanism. Specially designed to attach to compatible accessories, the clickers connect every add-on to the roof rack’s rail in the middle of the mount, making Knotix extremely versatile. Secure accessories such as the Knotix Ratchets, Projector Lights, and Outdoor Activity mounts. It’ll also be compatible with future releases, such as the Surfboard Holder and Tent Attachments. New features and accessories are constantly in production, so the possibilities are truly endless.”

“All our lives, we’ve been adventure-seeking enthusiasts. Camping, hiking, surfing, kayaking – you name it, we can almost guarantee we’ve loved and lived it. Throughout our escapades, we noticed transporting our gear always caused a headache, and we couldn’t find a roof rack that was easily removable. That’s why we spent years – yes, years – and all the money we could get our hands on to create this first-of-its-kind roof rack. It takes only 20 seconds to install, fits any car, and it’s easy to store in your trunk when not in use. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the universal magnetic roof rack system, jump over to the official Knotix crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals