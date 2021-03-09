BYTL vehicle dash cam with night vision

Motorists searching for a night vision vehicle dash cam may be interested in the new BYTL launched via Kickstarter this month, offering superfine nightvision together with two channel real-time monitoring and recording as well as a super wide-angle lens to catch all the action. Other features include shock detection, 24-hour parking monitoring and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $324 or £2235 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the BYTL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the BYTL vehicle dash cam project view the promotional video below.

“BYTL is equipped with a superfine night vision system and dashcam functions. The night vision system increases a vehicle’s perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicle’s headlights to avoid accidents. The dashcam functions provide evidence in an event of a car accident, reckless and irresponsible drivers, vandals, fraud, etc. It will provide you a new driving experience day and night and keep you safe on the road.”

“The night vision distance extends up to 300M (984Ft) which is way beyond the car’s reach. By letting drivers see farther to perceive the road in advance, so the drivers have more time to react and avoid hazardous road conditions. The front camera with 72º wide-angle view cover a broad range of surroundings and provide a broader view of the road what normal eyes can’t see at night.”

