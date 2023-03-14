As well as unveiling its new ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 mini PC ASUS has also introduced its new Tinker Board 3 development board. Features of the dev board include a 64-bit, quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor, built on the Arm v8 architecture, Dual LAN built in and PoE PD supported via expansion module, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6 supported via expansion module, LVDS, eDP, COM and CANbus embedded and industrial interfaces supported, Wide -40 to 85°C operating-temperature range. The Tinker Board 3 supports a wide variety of different operating systems including Linux Debian, Yocto and Android depending on your needs.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS for the Tinker Board 3, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime ASUS will be showcasing its new hardware at this years Embedded World 2023 technology event taking place in Germany.

Tinker Board 3

“Achieving interoperability, scalability and reliability, ASUS IoT Tinker Board 3-series single-board computers (SBCs) deliver Arm®-based power and versatility for diverse industrial use. Enhanced computing performance, low power consumption and rich interfaces ensure your IIoT applications are feasible, flexible and productive.”

Internal headers on the board take the form of 1 x 40-pin LVDS + eDP connector, 1 x 5V Panel Backlight & Control header, 1 x IR Receiver header, 1 x 12-pin GPIO headers includes:, 1 x GND, 1 x I2C bus, 1 up to 2 x UART, up to 1 x SPI bus (2 select), up to 1 x SPDIF, up to 4 x PWM, 2 x ADC (8 bit), 1 x 2-pin Recovery header, 1 x 4-pin Power-on & Reset header, 1 x 3-pin Debug UART header, 1 x 4-pin DC Fan header and 1 x 2-pin RTC Battery header.

For full specifications on the new ASUS Tinker Board 3 development board jump over to the official ASUS product page by following the link below.

