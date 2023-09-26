Todoist time blocking techniques to improve your productivity and save time

If you could do with a few tips and hints on how to stop procrastinating, train your focus, save time and improve your productivity overall you might be interested to know that new features have been recently rolled out to the Todoist task manager application. This quick guide takes you through these new features as well as explaining more about the new time blocking feature and how it can be used in a number of different ways to help you achieve your goals with ease.

These updates include a new design and layout, a task duration feature, a multi-select feature, and the ability to view completed tasks. Additionally, Todoist has integrated time blocking techniques and synchronization with Google Calendar to further streamline task management and improve productivity.

The new design of Todoist is cleaner and more intuitive, with the search box now conveniently located in the command menu. This allows users to quickly find tasks and projects related to specific keywords, thereby saving time and effort. The new design also includes suggestions for keyboard shortcuts, which can significantly speed up navigation and task management. This new design is already available to some users and can be accessed by clicking the account icon and selecting ‘new version available’.

Time blocking techniques to improve your productivity and save time

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of improving your productivity :

One of the most notable new features is the task duration feature. This allows users to set a specific time block for a task, with the option to set a floating time or a specific time zone. This feature is particularly useful when used in conjunction with time blocking techniques. Time blocking is a productivity method where specific blocks of time are allocated for particular tasks or activities throughout the day. By segmenting the day into clearly defined periods, each dedicated to a specific task, project, or activity, users can focus their attention, reduce multitasking, and make efficient use of their time.

Tasks with a set time block will appear in the user’s Google Calendar, and changes made in the calendar will sync back to Todoist. This synchronization feature ensures that users can manage their tasks and time blocks seamlessly across platforms. However, it’s worth noting that users cannot yet filter tasks based on duration. This limitation is something that the Todoist team has acknowledged and confirmed that the ability to filter tasks based on duration will be added in the future.

Another significant update is the multi-select feature, which allows users to move multiple tasks to a different project at once. This feature can be a real time-saver when reorganizing tasks or shifting priorities. Additionally, users can now view a project’s completed tasks. This provides a sense of accomplishment and serves as a reminder of what has already been achieved, which can be a powerful motivator.

Todoist’s new features and design updates offer a range of tools to enhance productivity and time management. The integration of time blocking techniques and synchronization with Google Calendar, along with the new task duration, multi-select, and completed tasks viewing features, all contribute to a more efficient and streamlined user experience. However, there are still areas for improvement, such as the ability to filter tasks based on duration. Nevertheless, with these updates, Todoist continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its users, reinforcing its position as a leading productivity tool.

What is Time Blocking?

Time blocking is the practice of dividing your day into specific time intervals, dedicating each to a particular task or activity. Instead of a to-do list that leaves time allocation to chance, time blocking provides a structured layout for your day. By marrying tasks with time slots, you transform your calendar into a powerful productivity tool.

Key Components of Time Blocking

Task Identification : Listing all the activities you need to accomplish.

: Listing all the activities you need to accomplish. Time Estimation : Gauging how long each task will likely take.

: Gauging how long each task will likely take. Calendar Integration: Plugging tasks into a digital or physical calendar.

The Science Behind Time Blocking

To enhance your experience, it’s worth understanding the psychology that underpins time blocking. Cognitive psychologists argue that this approach minimizes decision fatigue by automating task selection. When you know exactly what you should be doing at 2 p.m., you’re less likely to procrastinate or switch to less important tasks.

Advantages of Time Blocking

Improved Focus

With tasks neatly allocated to time slots, your mind is free to focus on the task at hand, reducing cognitive overload.

Accountability

Knowing that a time block is ticking away makes you more likely to complete tasks, as the commitment is visually represented on your calendar.

Reduced Multitasking

Time blocking discourages multitasking, a practice proven to diminish quality and efficiency.

Further articles you may find of interest on how to get the most from new AI tools.

How to Implement Time Blocking

Choose the Right Tools

To execute time blocking effectively, you’ll need a reliable calendar application. Google Calendar is an excellent choice due to its user-friendly interface and robust features.

Plan in Advance

Allocate time for planning your week or day. This preliminary block will set the stage for a productive period.

Prioritize Tasks

Arrange tasks in order of importance and urgency, ensuring that high-priority activities get the best time slots.

Flexibility is Key

Life is unpredictable. Always leave some empty time blocks for unplanned events and tasks.

Advanced Time Blocking Techniques

In case you’re curious how to level up your time blocking game, consider these advanced strategies:

Theming Days : Assign specific themes to different days of the week. For instance, designate Monday for administrative tasks and Tuesday for creative projects.

: Assign specific themes to different days of the week. For instance, designate Monday for administrative tasks and Tuesday for creative projects. Time Buffers : Insert short breaks between tasks to account for overrun and to give your brain a breather.

: Insert short breaks between tasks to account for overrun and to give your brain a breather. Task Batching: Group similar tasks together in one time block to capitalize on the brain’s ability to focus on similar activities.

Time blocking is more than just a productivity hack; it’s a lifestyle change. By allocating time for every task, you’re also creating space for leisure, rest, and spontaneity. The key lies in disciplined planning and flexible execution. So, grab your calendar, start blocking, and take control of your time.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals