Improve your productivity and end procrastination with the Ticktime Cube



If you are looking for a way to improve your productivity and end procrastination you may be interested in a new timer call the Ticktime Cube. Offering a variety of different timing options the small pocket size cube allows you to quickly start, stop and pause timings. Enabling you to improve your focus, concentration and productivity. Putting an end to procrastination. Featuring tap controls and a flip to start mechanism, you can customise your countdown timer and benefit from the integrated Pomodoro timer.

After using the timer for a number of days I can definitely say it helps keep you on track and stops you wasting time on an important tasks. The simple flip to start timer can be customise to suit your working style and offers a visual and audible solution. Together with a 180 day standby timer and magnetic surface. Early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $32 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“How to make every minute worth it? It’s better if you have something small but powerful to help you in your daily routine. Squeeze every ounce of productivity out of every minute of the day you’re working—and still have time for family and friends. Ticktime Cube is your ultimate time manager to boost your efficiency and productivity. “

Productivity Timer

The Ticktime Cube crowd funding campaign has already successfully raised its required pledge goal and will no doubt progresses smoothly through production with worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Ticktime Cube timer project observe the promotional video below.

“Ticktime Cube is a versatile timer that can be used in so many different situations. Check out the unedited instruction video of Ticktime Cube below to see all the features. Get ready to be surprised by how useful a timer can be;) “

– Working–Want to spend a specific amount of time on a certain task? Forget to take a break while working for a long time? Get Ticktime Cube on your desk to help you with your time management and boost your efficiency.

– Studying–Almost the due date and you only have a start? Have trouble getting your child to focus on their homework because they’re constantly distracted from the phones or just want to go outside to play? Stay focus on the tasks could never been easier with Ticktime Cube!

– Workouts–Set your targets during gym sessions. Ticktime Cube records all your planks, jogs, sprints, cycles, and rows so you can see the pace you’re setting.

– Games–Use it for all kinds of games in which you’ve got a limited time to take turns.

– Cooking–How long has the pizza been in the oven? How much time do you need for perfect pasta? Ticktime Cube will tell you.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the timer, jump over to the official Ticktime Cube crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals