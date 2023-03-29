Till the Last Gasp RPG dueling board game launches

RPG fans might be interested to know that the new Till the Last Gasp dueling board game from Darrington Press has launched this month and is now available to purchase first from first at Darrington Press Guild stores and Critical Role shops. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the game mechanics and gameplay.

“Spanning genres and settings, this game throws you straight into two player PvP action—and as blows are exchanged, emotions are betrayed, secrets revealed, and stakes raised. Till the Last Gasp uniquely enables you to capture the climactic energy of your favorite cinematic showdowns, in new tales imagined by you! “

Till the Last Gasp

“Designed by Will Hindmarch (Gameplaywright, Hookseed Vol. 1) with additional design by Alex Roberts (Star Crossed: The Two-Player Game of Forbidden Love, For the Queen), gameplay lasts about an hour and is perfect for small groups, game nights, or dates!”

How to play Till the Last Gasp

“Till the Last Gasp draws steel and goes for the heart! A duel flourishes to life with the drama you bring to each move—this is a storytelling game as much about your character’s innermost feelings as it is about armor or weapons. Reflect the heat of your conflict in your surroundings: smash vases, swing from chandeliers, and scar machinery with laser swords.”

Source : Darrington Press





