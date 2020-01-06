Tile and HP team up to make laptops findable

Tile and HP have announced a new partnership to male laptops findable, HP are launching a new laptop with a Tile device built in.

The new HP Elite Dragonfly will come with the option to have Tile built into the device and Tile’s network can be used to track the device if it is lost.

Starting early 2020, the HP Elite Dragonfly will feature Tile’s finding technology as an option, allowing customers to use their Tile app to look for their lost or misplaced laptops, view the last place it was seen, and activate Tile’s finding network for assistance should the device be lost beyond Bluetooth range. The feature works even if the HP laptop is offline or when powered off.

“This announcement with HP comes at a time when Tile is rapidly expanding our embedded business,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “We are pleased to innovate alongside industry leaders to make valuable, everyday devices like laptops findable.”

You can find lout more details about this new partnership between HP and Tile over at the Tile websote at the link below.

