ThunderScope open source oscilloscope with 1 GB/s Thunderbolt connectivity

Electronic enthusiasts interested in owning and open source software defined oscilloscope may be interested in a new campaign soon to be launched via Crowd Supply for the aptly named ThunderScope. As the name implies the ThunderScope is the first oscilloscope designed for Thunderbolt, enabling real time sample data to be streamed to your computer at speeds exceeding 1 GB/s. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the ThunderScope open source oscilloscope.

ThunderScope oscilloscope specifications

Channels: Four

Analog Bandwidth: 350 MHz

Sample Rate: 1 GS/s

Resolution: 8-bit

Voltage ranges (with 1× probe): 1 mV to 10 V per division

Memory Depth: As many gigabytes as you can allocate!

Compatibility: Windows and Linux

Open source oscilloscope

“By leveraging the powerful processing capabilities of modern devices this design removes all the limitations of traditional oscilloscopes. Measurements are made quick and easy, and the cramped UI is replaced with a multi window layout that supports modern accessibility features. Sample memory is increased from megabytes to gigabytes and the fixed list of protocols and trigger types is replaced with a constantly expanding repo. ThunderScope is also open source, so you have complete control of the data from the moment it is sampled. You can easily add your own custom features and benefit from new features built by the community.”

“ThunderScope doesn’t leave any performance on the table. Instead of cutting costs by capping the bandwidth at 100 MHz for every channel, ThunderScope’s channels are all rated to 350 MHz. This takes full advantage of the ADC’s 1 GS/s sample rate, allowing not just 100 MHz on four channels, but also 200 MHz on any two channels, and even 350 MHz on any single channel.”

If you’re interested in being notified when the ThunderScope open source oscilloscope becomes available via Crowd Supply you can jump over to the official project page and register your details.

Source : Crowd Supply : Hackaday

