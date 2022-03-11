Sonnet 40Gbps Thunderbolt Dock with NVMe SSD storage

Sonnet has launched a new 40Gbps Thunderbolt Dock featuring two internal M.2 NVMe SSD slots combining the benefits of a docking station and external SSD storage in one small compact unit. Enabling you to add up to 16 TB of external SSD storage. Connect your peripherals and allow your workflow to benefit from high performance storage thanks to the inclusion of 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C ports, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports.

Compatible with all Thunderbolt 4 computers including the new Apple Studio and other Apple computers powered by the new M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max and Ultra processors as well as iPad Pro tablets equipped with a Thunderbolt port and of course Microsoft Windows computers. The Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock ( ECHO-DK2M2-TB) from Sonnet is now available to purchase priced at $350.

Thunderbolt Dock with up to 16TB SSD

“The Sonnet dock enables users to connect as many as 10 additional devices at once (including one monitor), install two NVMe SSDs with up to 16 TB of storage capacity, and connect them all to a single computer port. With its mix of one 40 Gbps Thunderbolt peripheral port and four 10 Gbps USB ports, the Echo dock supports a vast array of computer peripherals at maximum performance.

Single SSDs installed in the Echo dock can each achieve sustained data transfer of up to 1,500 MB/s. With two SSDs configured as a RAID 0 set for even greater performance, data transfers up to 3,000 MB/s are possible.”

“The Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock’s dual M.2 SSD sockets enable users to purchase and install the SSDs — PCIe 3.0 or 4.0, single- or double-sided, with or without heatsink — best suited to meet their storage performance and capacity needs. For Mac computer users, there is an additional capability to install macOS on one SSD and use another SSD for file storage or as a Time Machine backup volume.

The Echo Dock’s four 10 Gbps USB ports support most USB peripherals, including superfast USB NVMe SSDs at up to full speed, with each port providing up to 7.5 watts of power to ensure bus-powered devices will operate without fail.”

Source : Sonnet

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals