15-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station

A new Thunderbolt 4 docking station has launched via Kickstarter this month providing a versatile 15-in-1 functionality at a limited time discounted price. Early bird packages are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $199 or £157 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The TOBENONE docking station is the perfect choice for connecting multiple devices, providing your computer with 15 additional ports through a single cable connection, making your world even more expansive! It supports various input and output options, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DP, USB, RJ45, and so on, to meet your diverse needs. It supports a maximum resolution of 8K@30Hz and a transmission rate of up to 40 Gbps. You can connect additional devices as needed and use it to build a three-screen external display to increase your work efficiency!”

Thunderbolt 4 docking station

“TOBENONE dock has 5 USB-A ports and 3 USB-C ports, allowing you to connect all your peripherals such as printers, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and so mobile devices through the TOBENONE. By connecting to the docking station, you can make the most of all your devices while taking up a few ports, especially if your computer has limited USB ports, TOBENONE can provide you with more connection options.”

If the TOBENONE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the TOBENONE Thunderbolt 4 docking station project audit the promotional video below.

“With the additional extended three 4K@60Hz displays or a single 8K@30Hz display, you can view all your content at once. TOBENONE is perfect for those who work on multiple displays. With the triple display setup, you can access different programs and files simultaneously without minimizing any of them. Whether you are a video editor, photographer, broadcaster, or designer, having an additional extended screen can make your work easier.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the Thunderbolt 4 docking station, jump over to the official TOBENONE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



