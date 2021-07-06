THRiVE home composter for your kitchen food waste

The THRiVE composter has been designed to provide homes with an easy way to transform kitchen food waste into ready to use compost. The easy-to-use system has a processing time of just 2.5 hours and includes multiple recyclable waste options, intelligent protections and is also silent and eco-friendly alternative to throwing kitchen food waste in the bin or recycling box for transport to another location. Launched via Kickstarter the THRiVE compster has raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 18 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $209 or £151 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the THRiVE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the THRiVE home composter project review the promotional video below.

“THRiVE is a smart waste recycling machine that transforms kitchen waste and food scraps into 100% organic ready-to-use compost for indoor or outdoor plants, gardens, and backyards. This revolutionary device has one-button simplicity, is super-fast, and silent. It’s the best way to eliminate kitchen mess and odors, reduce waste, and provide an eco-friendly solution for leftovers.”

“THRiVE’s super-fast processing speed sets it apart from the competition and means you can avoid waste by quickly turning kitchen scraps into compost. It helps keep food out of the landfill for a more earth-friendly lifestyle and transforms nearly all food waste into dry, 100% organic ready-to-use compost in only 2.5 hours. THRiVE is also energy efficient – at only 0.5-0.7KW per use. Living a smarter life with peace of mind is now within reach.”

“Fill. Energize and compost! No more extra settings or complicated operations, plug it in and you’re ready to go. Directly place waste and scraps into the 2.5L stainless container, close the lid, press the button and get fast results! THRiVE works automatically and silently in the background, heating and grinding to transform food scraps into organic compost. It turns off after the cycle is complete and your flowers, plants, backyard vegetables and garden will thrive in an effortless way thanks to the nutrient-rich natural compost produced daily.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the home composter, jump over to the official THRiVE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals