This Week On Xbox features Doom Eternal, State of Decay 2 and more

Major Nelson has once again this weekend released a new episode and the ongoing This Week on Xbox bringing more details on the latest new arrivals on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode celebrates the launch of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, Bless Unleashed, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. The episode also includes details on deck: the Bleeding Edge Closed Beta and Doom Eternal launch trailer.

Doom Eternal is set two years after the events of 2016’s Doom, Earth has been overrun by demonic forces. The Doom Slayer, having previously been teleported to an unknown location, returns to Earth with a new arsenal of weapons to save the human race from annihilation.

“Doom Eternal is an upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. It is the fifth main game in the Doom series and a direct sequel to 2016’s Doom, and is set for release on March 20, 2020, for Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version planned for a release at a later date.”

Source : Major Nelson

