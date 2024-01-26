This is the new Volkswagen Golf Estate

We have already seen some photos of the new Volkswagen Golf in the GTE and GTI models and now we have some photos and details of the new Volkswagen Golf Estate, which also gets an updated design and the latest technology.

The new Golf and new Golf Variant can be recognised by their new front end. Visually defining features include the Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated for the first time on the Golf, and the newly designed LED headlights. The top-of-the-range IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights incorporate a new high-performance main beam with a range of up to 500 m. The IQ.LIGHT 3D LED tail light clusters in both body versions have also received a new design.

The new plug-in hybrid drives in the Golf offer increased power and an electric range of about 100 km, and are additionally equipped with a DC quick-charging function. The highly efficient 48 V mild hybrid drives are particularly appealing for drivers who haveno charging wall box at home. A total of nine different options – mild hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (eHybrid and GTE), turbocharged petrol (TSI) and turbocharged diesel (TDI) – will be available for the product line in the launch phase. The Golf GTI has become even sportier with added power compared to its predecessor. Further Golf derivatives will be introduced successively throughout 2024.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Golf Estate over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no pricing details for the various different models in the 2024 VW Golf range.

Source Volkswagen



