This is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

We previously saw a leaked photo of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and now we have another one and this one gives us much more information about the design of the new Galaxy Watch.

The photo above was posted online by Evan Blass and it shows the 45mm version of the new Galaxy Watch, there will also be another model which is a 41mm model.

The 41 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a 1.2 inch display and the 45mm model a 1.4 inch display.

Both models will feature 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and they will come with a range of sensors including a blood pressure monitor and also an ECG.

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in August along with the new Galaxy Note 20 at an event which is rumored for the 5th of August.

Source Evan Blass, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals