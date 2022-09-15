This is the new Maserati GranTurismo

The new Maserati GranTurismo is coming next year and now we have some photos of the new sports coupe and more details on the car.

Maserati has released some new photos of its GranTurismo, the car gets an updated design and it will be available with a choice of power powertrains.

The new Maserati GranTurismo has taken to the road ahead of its official reveal, in the Modena and Trofeo versions fitted with the V6 Nettuno engine.

GranTurismo is the Brand’s true icon and its energy is unstoppable: the high-performance coupé is already travelling many miles, with a selected number of employees from the Maserati Family in the driving seat.

The livery has only one main message: the return of a Maserati icon created 75 years ago.

It all began with the A6 1500, a model with a revolutionary spirit, the forerunner of a class of car that had never been seen before. It would go on to influence the automotive landscape all over the world, and successive generations of Maserati road cars.

Granturismo is a way of life 100% Made in Italy: a type of high-performance car, suitable for long distances and comfortable journeys.

You can find more information about the new Maserati GT over at Maserati at the link below.

Source Maserati



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals