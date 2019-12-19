This is how you upgrade the RAM on the new Apple Mac Pro

Apple’s new Mac Pro is designed to be easily upgradeable, it even managed to score 9 out of 10 on the iFixit teardown.
Apple offers a wide range of customization options for their new Mac Pro, this includes up to 1.5TB of RAM, if you go for this option it will cost you an extra $25,000 on top of the $6,000 base price.
As it is easily upgradeable, RAM can be purchased for the device from other companies at a considerably lower cost, the video below from MacRumors shows us how to upgrade the RAM.
As we can see from the video you can easily upgrade the RAM on the new Mac Pro, it is also considerably cheaper to but it from a third party rather than Apple.
Source & Image Credit: MacRumors