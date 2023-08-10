ThinkPhone Windows 365 integration lets you work from anywhere

Microsoft and Lenovo are joining forces to enhance the productivity features of the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola designed to offer customers an unparalleled suite of security and support features. This partnership between Microsoft and Lenovo aims to augment the ThinkPhone’s Think 2 Think feature, while also integrating the full experience of Windows 365 onto the ThinkPhone. This integration will streamline workflows, facilitate document review, and offer a host of other benefits, all while on the move with this business-centric smartphone.

The ThinkPhone, with its premium specifications and unique design, integrates seamlessly with ThinkPads, such as the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. This integration is further enhanced by several security enhancements embedded within the device.

The ThinkPhone is backed by ThinkShield, a superior security platform that ensures the security of the entire device. ThinkShield encompasses fundamental security policies, specialized hardware, software, and processes. IT organizations can rest assured that their company’s devices are protected with advanced hardware-based and premium A.I. based security solutions, such as Moto Threat Defense.

ThinkPhone and Windows 365

Features of ThinkPhone integration with Windows 365

Instant Connect: Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over WiFi.

Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over WiFi. Unified Clipboard: Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents and videos between devices by pasting into any app on the destination device.

Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents and videos between devices by pasting into any app on the destination device. Unified Notifications: Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC’s screen.

Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC’s screen. File Drop: Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC.

Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC. App Streaming: Open any Android application directly on a PC.

Open any Android application directly on a PC. Advanced Webcam: Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls.

Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls. Instant Hotspot: Connect to the internet through one click, directly from the PC to leverage the ThinkPhone’s 5G connectivity.

The ThinkPhone, when connected to a larger display and paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, will now offer business users secure access to their Windows 365 cloud PC. This means that all their applications can be accessed from wherever they are working, even while on the go. This seamless integration of technology is set to revolutionize the way businesses operate, offering unprecedented flexibility and mobility.

Walkie Talkie app

ThinkPhone comes equipped with the ability to instantly communicate with specific teams or departments using Microsoft Teams Channels. This is made possible through the ThinkPhone’s Red Key and the integration of the Walkie Talkie app in Teams. The Walkie Talkie app is included in all paid licenses of Teams in Microsoft 365 and Office 365 subscriptions, making it an invaluable tool for efficient and effective communication.

With the ability to securely access applications on the go, and the integration of the Walkie Talkie app for instant communication, the ThinkPhone could be set to become a useful business tool. Walkie Talkie is included in all paid licenses of Teams in Microsoft 365 and Office 365 subscriptions.

The ThinkPhone also comes equipped with the Walkie Talkie app in Teams, allowing users to instantly communicate with specific teams or departments using Microsoft Teams Channels. This feature is accessible through the ThinkPhone’s Red Key and is included in all paid licenses of Teams in Microsoft 365 and Office 365 subscriptions.

The ThinkPhone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It also comes with a 68W TurboPower charger that can charge both Motorola smartphones and Lenovo laptops. This collaboration between Microsoft and Lenovo is set to change the way businesses might consider using smartphones, offering a seamless, secure, and efficient solution for mobile productivity.

Source: Windows



