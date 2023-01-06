Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola unveiled

Lenovo has launched a new smartphone, the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, the device is designed for business users.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola has been designed to look like the Lenovo Thinkpad laptop, it is also designed to be a rugged device and it comes with a MIL-STD 810H certification.

ThinkPhone is a unique combination of Motorola’s leading mobile innovation and Lenovo’s long standing vocation in serving businesses to bring customers security solutions. This device arrives with a powerful set of premium specs combined with unique design and integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad, such as the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that also embeds several security enhancements.

With ThinkPhone, customers will have a complete suite of security and support features that deliver seamless protection and full manageability backed by ThinkShield. ThinkShield is a superior security platform – which has underlying fundamental security policies, features, specialized hardware, software and processes that ensure the security of the entire device.

IT organizations can be confident that their company’s devices are protected with built-in advanced hardware-based and premium A.I. based security solutions such as Moto Threat Defense. In addition, organizations can easily deploy ThinkPhones to end users with Zero Touch and manage their entire fleet of ThinkPhones with device management solutions like Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.

You can find out more information about the new Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola over at the Lenovo website at the link below.

Source Lenovo





