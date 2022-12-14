Make your own Thing from the Wednesday Netflix TV series

If you have enjoyed watching the new Wednesday Addams TV series created for the Netflix streaming service and would like to create your very own Thing. You will be pleased to know that Cults member Plane of Random has created a fan made 3D print representation of Thing which you can purchase, download and print on your favourite 3D printing platform, whether it be your own machine or a service.

Wednesday TV series premiered on the Netflix streaming service in November 2022 and all eight episodes are now available to view for the first season which stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci and Moosa Mostafa. Check out the trailer for the TV series embedded below to see a glimpse of Thing in action.

Thing 3D Print

“I just could not let this one pass me by. Loved every minute of the series, and I am sure you will love this model too! *I do not own the IP, and all provided material is fan-art intended for personal use. It has been tested on: FDM Sapphire Pro with E3D V6 head, Athena PLA at 210C, 0.2mm layers, 120mm/s.”

“Wednesday Addams is expelled from her school after dumping live piranhas into the school’s pool in retaliation for the boys’ water polo team bullying her brother Pugsley. This leads her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, to enroll her at their high school alma mater, Nevermore Academy in the town of Jericho, Vermont, a private school for monstrous outcasts.

Wednesday’s cold, emotionless personality and her defiant nature make it difficult for her to connect with her schoolmates and cause her to run afoul of the school’s principal. However, she discovers she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities which allow her to solve a local murder mystery.”

