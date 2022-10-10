Wednesday Addams release date & TV series trailer release by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Wednesday Addams TV series revealing new characters and hints about the storyline ahead of its release date. The new Addams Family spin off TV series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams who is joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and others.

“Wednesday Addams is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.”

Wednesday Addams release date

Netflix has confirmed that the Wednesday Addams release date has been set for November 23, 2022 and will take the form of a supernatural, coming of age, mystery comedy series during which Wednesday my solve a supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago.

“New characters are revealed in the official trailer for WEDNESDAY, an upcoming Netflix series from the imagination of Tim Burton. WEDNESDAY — starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.”

As more trailers are released by Netflix in the run-up to the premier of the highly anticipated Wednesday Addams TV series we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Netflix



