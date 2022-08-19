New Netflix Addams Family Wednesday TV series trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Addams family inspired Wednesday TV series premiering on the Netflix streaming service sometime during the fall of 2022. The Wednesday TV series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

“Wednesday will be a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy focusing on Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago—all while navigating her new relationships.”

Wednesday TV series

“From the imagination of Tim Burton comes WEDNESDAY — a twisted new series coming soon to Netflix. WEDNESDAY — starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more — is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap.”

Source : Netflix

