These are the devices that Apple will support with iOS 14

Apple’s iOS 14 will be coming later this year, the software is expected to be announced at WWDC 2020 in June and then launch in September along with the new iPhone 12. Now we have details on what devices the OS will support.

According to a recent report the new iOS 14 software will support the exact same devices as iOS 13, this means every iPhone from the iPhone 6S and above.

Here is a full list of iPhones that will be supported in iOS 14.

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus

iPhone 8 / 8 Plus

iPhone XR

iPhone XS / XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

2020 iPhone lineup

Here are a list of iPads that iOS 14 will support.

iPad Air (3rd gen)

iPad Mini (5th gen)

iPad ( 5th, 6th, 7th gen)

9.7 inch iPad Pro

10.5 inch iPad pro

11 inch iPad Pro

12.9 inch iPad Pro

Of course these devices have not been confirmed by Apple as yet, so it will be interesting to see if this is correct, we will have to wait until WWDC 2020 in June for confirmation that these are the devices that iOS 14 will support.

Source iPhonesoft, 9 to 5 Mac

