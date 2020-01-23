iPhone 12 Pro may come with a Navy Blue color option

Yesterday we heard some details about the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 handsets and now we have some more information about the handset.

According to a recent report fro EverythingApplePro and Max Winebach this years high end iPhone will get a new color option, Navy Blue.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we heard previously there will be four models in this years range, all of the handsets will come with 5G.

The standard iPhone 12 handsets will have a 5.4 inch display and a 6.1 inch display, the iPhone 12 Pro handsets will come with a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display. The handsets also get a number of other upgrades.

They will all come with OLED display and the new displays will be thinner and more efficient than the displays in the iPhone 11. There will also be a new Apple A14 processor which will be created using the 5Nm process, this will make the processor more efficient.

Apple will also be using a larger battery in these new handsets, so we can expect to see an improvement in battery life on next years handsets. The camera will also be updated and Apple will be using larger sensors. There are also come changes coming to Face ID with an updated system in the works.

Apple are expected to launch their four new iPhones in September of 2020, a soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals