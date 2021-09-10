Thermaltake Divider 200 micro-ATX PC case range

Thermaltake has introduced its new micro-ATX PC case range this week in the form of the Divider 200 Series which is now available as the Divider 200 TG Black, Divider 200 TG Snow, Divider 200 TG Air Black, and Divider 200 TG Air Snow all of which are available from the official Thermaltake and worldwide resellers. The Divider 200 PC case takes the form of a cubed-shaped micro chassis with symmetrical triangular pieces, steel panels and tempered glass on the left and right sides of the case and the front I/O ports offer 2 x USB 3.0 and 1x USB-C port.

“The Divider 200 TG has well-designed removal magnetic fan filters on the right side and inner bottom side. At the front and bottom, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment.The Divider 200 series has 3 mm tempered glass windows on the front, top and left side. The classic Divider 200 TG edition is especially suitable for those who already have their hardware such as fans; Its simplicity gives more flexibility for users to garnish their build in a preferable way.”

“The cooling performance of the Divider 200 TG Air is excellent. The front panel comes with perforated T-shaped intake cutouts, air vents on the two sides of the front mesh panel and top tempered glass, and the vent between two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allows optimal air intake. (For the Divider 200 TG, the air vents on the two sides of the front and top tempered glass, and the vent between the two triangular pieces of tempered glass and steel panels on the left side allow optimal air intake.) Cooling exhausts are located at the rear of the case. On the right side, the two triangular steel panels are designed with a large venting mechanism for air intake or exhaust depending on the user’s overall PC layout design.”

“The Divider 200 series has excellent hardware expansion. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 185 mm, VGA with maximum length of 340 mm (without radiator), a power supply with a length of up to 200 mm (without bottom fan), total of three 3.5″ HDDs and three 2.5″ SSDs or a total of six 2.5″ SSDs. When it comes to the cooling solution, the Divider 200 comes with one preinstalled 200 mm standard front fan for cold air intake and one 120 mm standard rear for hot air extraction. The case can hold up two 140 mm fans at the front and two 140 mm fans on the right. Moreover, the Divider 200 series is optimized for air cooling and advanced AIO liquid cooling components. It can support AIO 280 mm at the front and on the right.”

Source : Thermaltake

