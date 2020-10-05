Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



There may be two new Apple TVs in the works

By

new Apple TV

We have been hearing rumors about a new Apple TV for some time and according to a recent report there may be two new devices in the work.

The new comes from leaker @choco_bit who has said that one device will have an A12 based processor and the other an A14 based processor.

There will also apparently be a new controller and Apple Arcade and gaming are going to play a larger role in these jew devices.

We have been hearing rumors of a new Apple TV for some time, this is the first time we have heard anything about two new models.

Source @choco_bit, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Technology News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals