There may be two new Apple TVs in the works

We have been hearing rumors about a new Apple TV for some time and according to a recent report there may be two new devices in the work.

The new comes from leaker @choco_bit who has said that one device will have an A12 based processor and the other an A14 based processor.

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, “A14X-like” AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run 💁🏼‍♀️ — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020

There will also apparently be a new controller and Apple Arcade and gaming are going to play a larger role in these jew devices.

We have been hearing rumors of a new Apple TV for some time, this is the first time we have heard anything about two new models.

Source @choco_bit, MacRumors

