Theranos Dropout TV series starring Amanda Seyfried

Hulu has this month released a new trailer for its upcoming TV series based on the rise and fall of Theranos. The American healthcare corporation founded by Elizabeth Holmes who is played by Amanda Seyfried. Founded in 2003 by the 19-year-old Holmes, Theranos raised more than $700 million from venture capitalists and private investors, resulting in a valuation at its peak in 2013 and 2014 of an eye watering $10 billion. Check out the latest trailer for the TV series below to see what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

The Dropout TV series premiers on the Hulu streaming service next month from March 3 2022 onwards.

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes

“Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes played by Amanda Seyfried and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? “

““The Dropout” stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. The limited series also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more. “

“The series is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick. The series comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. This is Searchlight Television’s first production.”

Source : Hulu

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals