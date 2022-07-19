The Idol TV series staring Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming drama, The Idol TV series created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO. The TV series is set to premiere sometime before 2023 and stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Jennie Kim, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez.

“Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.”

The Idol TV series

“From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to HBO Max. HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries to the biggest blockbuster movies.”

Source : HBO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals