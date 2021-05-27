The Tomorrow War sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt

The Tomorrow War originally expected to premiere in theatres, will now be premiering on the Amazon Prime streaming service on July 2nd 2021, after Amazon acquired the films distribution rights from Paramount Pictures. The Tomorrow War film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

“Time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians to be transported to the future and join the fight. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to rewrite the planet’s fate.”

“The fate of a futuristic war rests upon one man’s abilities to confront the ghosts of his past.” Humanity is losing to an alien invasion, so to fight back, scientists develop a way to draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.”

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming American military science fiction action film directed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut, produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, and written by Zach Dean.

Source : Amazon

