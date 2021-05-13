The new Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone is now available to pre-order in the UK, the handset will retail for £399 unlocked, the handset was made official last month.

The device will be available from Sony and Amazon and anyone who pre-orders this new smartphone will be able to claim a free pair of pair of Sony WH- CH710N Noise Cancelling headphones.

As a reminder the Sony Xperia 10 III comes with a 6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

The Xperia 10 III also comes with a microSD card slot if you need some additional storage and it features a range of cameras. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 12 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, you can find out more information about the handset over at Sony at the link below, it is available to pre-order in three colors Black, Blue and White and it will start shipping in June.

Source Sony

