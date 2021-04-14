Sony Xperia 10 III smartphones get official

Sony has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 10 III, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor and it features a 6 inch display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a 21:9 aspect ratio, the device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery, this is an upgrade from the previous model.

The handset also comes with a triple lens camera setup on the rear, with an ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras.

You can find out more information about the new Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone over at Sony at the link below. It will launch this summer, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Sony is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its popular Xperia 10 series with the launch of Xperia 10 III, the first model in the Xperia 10 series to offer 5G connectivity. Xperia 10 III is packed full of entertainment features, offers an extended battery life[i] and is presented in a stylish, compact, lightweight, and water resistant body. Xperia 10 III is an exceptional mid-range handset that has been designed with power, speed and portability in mind.

Source Sony

