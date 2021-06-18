Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming new dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. The eight episode comedy series has been inspired by true events surrounding the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Ferrell. The Shrink Next Door will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 12th 2021. Episodes will be released every Friday thereafter according to the press released from Apple. Directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett.

“Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty's younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf.

