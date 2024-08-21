The Rings of Power Season 1 Lands on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is offering an exclusive opportunity for viewers to watch Season One of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for free. This limited-time offer is available to Samsung TV and Galaxy device owners in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, and Germany. The series, known for its rich storytelling and stunning visuals, is set in the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth and explores the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. This marks the first time Prime Video is making the entire first season available without a subscription, bringing the epic saga to nearly 300 million screens.

The Rings of Power has captivated audiences worldwide with its intricate plot, diverse cast of characters, and breathtaking cinematography. By offering the first season for free, Samsung TV Plus aims to introduce more viewers to this critically acclaimed series and provide an accessible way for fans to revisit the epic tale before the premiere of Season Two on August 29.

Availability

Samsung TV Plus is a free, ad-supported streaming service available exclusively on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices. This includes the 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and The Frame. From August 15 to 28, viewers can catch up on Season One of “The Rings of Power” before the new season premieres on August 29. The service is pre-installed on Samsung devices, making it easy for users to access a wide range of live channels and on-demand content at no additional cost.

The availability of The Rings of Power on Samsung TV Plus varies by region, with specific channels and on-demand options tailored to each market. In the US, viewers can find the series on The Rings of Power channel 1003, Movie Hub channel 1200, Movie Hub West channel 1201, Movie Hub Action channel 1204, All Action channel 1505, and on-demand. Canadian viewers can access the series on The Rings of Power channel 1003, while UK audiences can watch on-demand and on Entertainment Hub channel 4001. In Brazil, the series is available only on-demand, and in Germany, it can be found on Entertainment Mix channel 4001 and on-demand.

Details

Season One of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Channels: US: The Rings of Power channel 1003, Movie Hub channel 1200, Movie Hub West channel 1201, Movie Hub Action channel 1204, All Action channel 1505, and on-demand Canada: The Rings of Power channel 1003 UK: On-demand and Entertainment Hub channel 4001 Brazil: Only on on-demand Germany: Entertainment Mix channel 4001 and on-demand



Source Samsung



