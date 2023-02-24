The Problem With Jon Stewart S2 premiers on Apple TV+

Apple has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming premier of season two of The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ featuring all-new episodes available weekly tackling crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy and more. Previous episodes, covering gender, taxes, Afghanistan, midterm elections and more, are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The Problem With Jon Stewart

“Apple today announced new episodes of the Emmy Award and Writers Guild Award-nominated Apple TV+ original series “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” Returning Friday, March 3 and airing weekly, the second season continues with six all-new episodes on topics including topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy and more. Upcoming interviews include Stewart sitting down with General David Petraeus to discuss defense; State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) about crimes and guns; Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about prison reform and rehabilitation, and for the first time ever the series will travel abroad for Stewart to speak with foreign policy leaders.”

“Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.”

Source : Apple





