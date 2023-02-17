The Big Door Prize TV comedy series premiers on Apple TV+ March 29

Following on from the release of a new trailer for the upcoming new comedy series The Big Door Prize. Apple has today confirmed that the TV series will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch from March 29, 2023 onwards. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and the “character-driven comedy” created by Emmy Award winner David West Read stars Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

The Big Door Prize TV series is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, and tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Check out the trailer for the new Apple Original TV series embedded below for a taste of what you can expect from the characters and storyline.

The Big Door Prize TV series

“Dusty Hubbard (O’Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions — based on the machine’s printouts — and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought. While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.”

““The Big Door Prize” is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque and Declan Lowney direct the series.”

Source : Apple





