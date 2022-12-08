The Pale Blue Eye murder mystery starring Christopher Bale

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new murder mystery film set in 1830 starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall. Bale plays a detective and young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

“In 1830, veteran detective Augustus Landor investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. He is aided by Edgar Allan Poe, a young cadet at the academy.”

The Pale Blue Eye release date

The Pale Blue Eye will premiere on the Netflix streaming service early next year and will be available to watch from January 6, 2023 onwards. To learn more about the storyline and characters check out the latest trailer released by Netflix for the upcoming film. The Pale Blue Eye is scheduled to be released in select cinemas from December 23, 2022.

“A retired detective recruits an astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a grisly murder mystery at the U.S. Military Academy.”

Source : Netflix





