The Medium game performance tested onXbox Series X and S

If you are interested in learning more about The Medium and the performance you can expect from the game when played on Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series consoles, you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry take a closer look at the game running on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

“Let’s be clear – this isn’t a traditional triple-A juggernaut. But it is Xbox’s first next-gen exclusive and we’re pretty sure that The Medium simply wouldn’t be possible on last-gen machines. Not only that, while not perfect, there’s a lot of really impressive technology on display here. John takes a closer look…”

The Medium game has apparently been optimised for the Xbox Series X|S consoles using the Xbox Series X|S development kit, to take advantage of the unique capabilities of the new next-generation consoles, such as unparalleled load-times, visuals, responsiveness, and framerates up to 120FPS.

“Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. The Medium features a “dual” soundtrack by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and legendary composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.”

If you are considering playing The Medium game on PC checkout the recommended specifications here.

Source : Digital Foundry

