Medium PC system requirements confirmed

The PC specifications for The Medium game have bEen confirmed this week by Microsoft ahead of the games official launch next week on PC and Xbox. The Medium supports both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 and requires at least 50GB of storage space on PC.

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring “never-seen-before and officially patented Dual-Reality Gameplay” that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time.

“Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. The Medium features a “dual” soundtrack by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and legendary composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.”

“Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an old communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.”

Minimum (1080p/low):

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: GeForce 1650 Super or GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X

RAM: 8GB

Recommended (1080p/medium):

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 3700 X

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

High (1440p/high):

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB

Ultra (4K UHD/high):

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Raytracing Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Raytracing Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8GB, or AMD RX 6800 16GB

RAM: 16GB

Raytracing High:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

