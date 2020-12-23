The Little Things crime thriller starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming crime thriller film written and directed by John Lee Hancock and starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, and Natalie Morales. The Little Things 2021 film will be premiering in theatres world wide from January 29th 2021, together with a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service.

“Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.”

Source : Warner Bros.

