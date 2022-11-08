The Last Of Us lands on Sky Atlantic and NOW November 16th

Sky has announced that The Last of Us will be on Sky Atlantic and NOW from the 16th of November, the show will be exclusive to Sky in the UK. You can see the first trailer for the show here.

Sky will run each episode at the same time it is aired in the US and superfans will be able to able to watch the premiere each week at 2 am UK time.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation® platforms, The Last of Us will be available in all Sky markets including the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, rising star Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.

You can find out more details about The Last of US on Sky Atlantic and NOW over at Sky at the link below.

Source Sky



