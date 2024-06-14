The Instigators Apple Original Film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck

Apple Original Films has announced its latest feature, The Instigators, a gripping heist movie starring Academy Award winners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. Directed by Doug Liman, the film promises to deliver a high-octane blend of action, drama, and suspense. The Instigators will make its global debut in select theaters on August 2, 2024, before its worldwide premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024.

The Instigators follows the story of Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck), two unlikely partners thrown together by desperate circumstances. Rory, a desperate father, and Cobby, an ex-con, team up to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gotten gains. However, their carefully planned heist goes awry, plunging them into a chaotic whirlwind of events. Pursued by the police, backward bureaucrats, and vengeful crime bosses, Rory and Cobby must navigate a treacherous path to evade capture.

The Instigators Apple Original Film

Adding to the chaos, Rory’s therapist, played by Hong Chau, is roped into their riotous getaway. As the trio races through the city, they must put aside their differences and work together to survive. The film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, blending intense action sequences with moments of humor and camaraderie.

The Instigators features an impressive ensemble cast, featuring: Matt Damon as Rory, Casey Affleck as Cobby, Hong Chau as Rory’s therapist, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The film’s director, Doug Liman, is known for his work on action-packed films such as “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” ensuring that The Instigators will be a thrilling cinematic experience.

The Instigators will be available for viewing in select theaters starting August 2, 2024. Following its theatrical release, the film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy the film as part of their subscription, while theatergoers can purchase tickets through various online platforms and box offices. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Apple TV :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals