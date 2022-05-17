The Chant horror game launches fall 2022

A new trailer has been released for the new horror game The Chant providing a further look at what you can expect from the new action horror adventure game that will be launching on PC via Steam and on the Xbox series consoles and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately the games developers and publisher have taken the decision to cancel the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Experience the spiritual nightmare of the new horror game.

The Chant horror game

“Peace, tranquility and enlightenment on an idyllic remote island—what more could you possibly want? The dark side of spirituality breaks through the confines of normality in the new psychedelic horror title, The Chant, a third-person horror action-adventure game will have you on the edge of your seat. Set at a spiritual retreat on a remote island, The Chant has you trying to survive encountering a host of ethereal terrors unleashed after a ritual chant goes horribly awry and opens a portal to a nightmare dimension named The Gloom.”

“This dimension feeds off negative energy, driving you and the others mad by preying on anxieties and fears, manifesting them as interdimensional creatures. The Chant takes you on a journey of psychedelic horror the likes of which has never been experienced before. But all is not as lost as it seems. By unravelling the mysteries of a 1970s new age cult while strengthening your mind, body and spirit, you can reverse the effects of the chant and avoid being trapped in The Gloom forever.”

Source : Steam

