MADiSON first person psychological horror game launches

Bloodious Games has launched their new horror game MADiSON offering gamers a psychological first person experience that delivers an “immersive and terrifying experience” say its creators. Every character in MADiSON has a disturbing story that blends seamlessly into the main narrative.

Watch every step you make and be careful not to attract any unwanted attention. You won’t be alone! MADiSON is now available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and is available from Steam and GOG via the links below.

“What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room, with your hands covered in blood? Play as Luca, and endure the brute torture of MADiSON, a demon that has forced him to continue a gory ritual started decades ago, making him commit abominable acts. Will you be able to finish this sinister ceremony?”

Psychological horror game

“Throughout their horrific journey, players will be haunted by the spectral sprit of the evil murderer, MADiSON. Forcing the game’s protagonist Luca to do her bidding, players will have to continue a gory ritual started decades ago and commit abominable acts. With the help of a possessed instant camera, they will connect the human world with the great beyond while solving puzzles, exploring surroundings and most importantly, surviving. “

Source : GOG : Steam

