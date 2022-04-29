Exo One sci-fi adventure game uses gravity as a movement mechanic

PlayStation gamers may be interested in a new science-fiction adventure game called Exo One which will be launching on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this summer. Designed to take full advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptics the development of the indie game created by Exbleative began five years ago with a relatively simple idea about using gravity as a movement mechanic. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the gameplay, graphics and movement.

Sci-fi adventure game

“In Exo One you’ll embark on a journey beyond the solar system, discovering everything from terrestrial deserts to dreamy gas giants as the pilot of an alien probe. Glide and roll across the landscape, controlling gravity itself to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights. Inspired by my love for sci-fi cinema and games that moved me emotionally. I’m super excited to see it find a new audience and reach new technical heights with this PS5 port.”

“You’ll ride thermal updrafts into boiling cloud formations, careen down hillsides, and launch off mountain tops, all the time drifting toward the shining blue beam on the horizon. I designed this game as a sort of meditative focus on traversal. There’s no timer measuring your progress, monsters, or enemies to fight. It’s really about the atmosphere and the blend of speed and stillness, like a flowing roller coaster.

PS5 players with high refresh rate TVs or monitors will have the option to experience the game at its smoothest and most responsive, thanks to the 120fps support we’ve added. We’ve also managed to add some extra features for the DualSense wireless controller, with haptics that reflect the terrain and weather of each planet, creating a more immersive experience than ever before.”

To learn more about the new science-fiction adventure game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals