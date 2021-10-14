The Black Phone supernatural horror film premiers February 4th 2022

A new trailer has been released by Blumhouse and Universal Pictures for the supernatural horror film The Black Phone, which will be premiering in theatres worldwide early next year from February 4th 2022. Written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, it is an adaptation of the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. The film stars Ethan Hawke as a serial killer and Mason Thames as a child who is kidnapped by him, but can communicate with his past victims in order to escape.

“Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.”

Source : Universal Pictures

