The story of Tetris film premiers on Apple TV+ next month

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of “how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation“. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new film starring Taron Egerton and Toby Jones. Taron Egerton plays the role of Henk Rogers and the Tetris film will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on March 31, 2023.

“Tetris is a puzzle video game created by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. It has been published by several companies for multiple platforms, most prominently during a dispute over the appropriation of the rights in the late 1980s. After a significant period of publication by Nintendo, the rights reverted to Pajitnov in 1996, who co-founded the Tetris Company with Henk Rogers to manage licensing.”

Tetris film

“Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.”

“The film is scheduled to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival which takes place from March 10 to 19, 2023. The upcoming biographical drama film has been directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink.”

Source : Apple





