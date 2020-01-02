New Teslasuit VR glove at CES 2020

The Teslasuit virtual reality full-body haptic suit was brought to life back in 2018 and this week Teslasuit has unveiled their new VR glove to accompany the haptic suit system. The Teslasuit VR glove will be showcased at this month’s CES 2020 Technology Show taking place in Las Vegas between 7th – 10th January 2020.

“Teslasuit’s full body haptic feedback system is built into the suit and can be engaged on actions, on demand, or in response to motion capture comparison. This feedback provides users with sensation and a sense of touch in virtual and augmented reality. This electro-stimulation improves the learning experience by increasing immersion, fostering 360-degree awareness, and engaging muscle memory.”

“We are going to showcase a brand-new product, that enables users to improve human performance even more – now to its full extent. Come to meet the team behind the groundbreaking invention and see what we have been working on for the last year. The TESLASUIT team will show more applications of our groundbreaking solution and tell how it can be adapted across various sectors, including personal training, sport, military training, public safety, rehabilitation, and more.”

Source: TS

