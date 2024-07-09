Have you ever wished your lawn could take care of itself? The idea of a perfectly maintained garden without lifting a finger seems like a dream, doesn’t it? Well, with the TerraMow robot lawn mower, that dream is now a reality. This innovative device uses AI vision technology to autonomously map and maintain your lawn, eliminating the need for perimeter wiring or RTK stations.

TerraMow

Key Takeaways Effortless wire-free operation for easy setup and a cleaner lawn.

Advanced AI vision system for precise mapping and navigation.

Real-time obstacle detection for uninterrupted mowing.

Customizable edge cutting for immaculate lawn boundaries.

Durable and reliable performance in challenging conditions.

Smart mowing paths and modes for efficient lawn coverage.

Dedicated app for ultimate control and customization.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $999 or £780 (depending on current exchange rates). Just think you will never have to deal with the hassle of setting up perimeter wires again. TerraMow operates wire-free, making installation a breeze. This innovative feature not only saves you time but also ensures a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing lawn. No more tangled wires or unsightly setups; just a seamless, efficient mowing experience.

TerraMow’s TerraVision system is a catalyst. Utilizing high-performance cameras and advanced AI technologies, this robot lawn mower can autonomously map and navigate your lawn with precision. Whether you have a simple yard or a complex garden with narrow passages, TerraMow handles it all with ease. The AI vision system ensures that every inch of your lawn is covered, leaving no patch of grass untrimmed.

Robotic Lawn Mower

Worried about obstacles? TerraMow has you covered. Its real-time obstacle detection system identifies and avoids obstacles, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted mowing experience. This feature is particularly useful for gardens with various obstacles and narrow pathways. Imagine a mower that can intelligently navigate around garden furniture, trees, and even your kids’ toys, all while maintaining a perfect cut.

Assuming that the TerraMow funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the TerraMow robot lawnmower project watch the promotional video below.

Achieve the perfect lawn with TerraMow’s customizable edge cutting feature. This allows for precise cutting along lawn boundaries, ensuring every corner of your garden looks immaculate. You can customize the cutting settings to match the unique contours of your lawn, giving you a tailored mowing experience that meets your exact needs.

TerraMow is designed for quick setup and minimal maintenance. You can have it up and running in no time, giving you more freedom to enjoy your beautifully maintained lawn. The intuitive design means you won’t need to spend hours reading manuals or troubleshooting issues. Just set it up, and let TerraMow do the rest.

Built to withstand challenging conditions, TerraMow is durable and reliable. Whether it’s under tree covers or navigating narrow pathways, this robot lawn mower delivers consistent performance. Its robust construction ensures that it can handle the wear and tear of regular use, providing you with a reliable lawn care solution year-round.

TerraMow offers optimized and customizable mowing routes, ensuring efficient coverage of your lawn. With multiple modes like Standard, Multi-Base, and Spot, you can tailor the mowing experience to suit different lawn setups. Whether you need a quick trim or a thorough mow, TerraMow has a mode that fits your needs.

Take full control of your lawn care with the dedicated TerraMow app. Customize mowing height, schedule mowing sessions, and monitor real-time progress—all from the convenience of your smartphone. The app provides you with the flexibility to manage your lawn care from anywhere, ensuring that your lawn is always in top condition.

Transform your lawn care routine with TerraMow, the wire-free robot lawn mower that combines advanced AI technology with user-friendly features for a pristine lawn all year round. With TerraMow, you can enjoy a beautifully maintained lawn without the hassle, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your outdoor space.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the robot lawnmower, jump over to the official TerraMow crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



