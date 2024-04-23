Tron 360 AI Vision robot lawn mower with auto-mulching

The Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower is an AI-powered robotic lawn mower designed to make your yard maintenance the more enjoyable experience, offering a hands-free solution that combines innovative technology with user-friendly features. With this mower, you can enjoy a perfectly manicured lawn all year round without lifting a finger.

Key Takeaways : AI-Powered Navigation : Utilizes a 360° AI Vision Navigation system with six cameras and a TOF sensor to navigate without perimeter wires or GPS, efficiently avoiding both static and moving obstacles.

: Utilizes a 360° AI Vision Navigation system with six cameras and a TOF sensor to navigate without perimeter wires or GPS, efficiently avoiding both static and moving obstacles. Auto-Mulching : Features auto-mulching that cuts and redistributes the grass clippings back onto the lawn, enhancing soil health and reducing waste disposal.

: Features auto-mulching that cuts and redistributes the grass clippings back onto the lawn, enhancing soil health and reducing waste disposal. Easy Setup and Customization : Incorporates AI Mapping and Setup through a mobile app, allowing users to create virtual boundaries and designate no-go zones tailored to specific lawn layouts.

: Incorporates AI Mapping and Setup through a mobile app, allowing users to create virtual boundaries and designate no-go zones tailored to specific lawn layouts. Robust and Efficient Design : Built with a multi-camera system for redundancy and a FlowCut Mowing System that lifts, cuts, and mulches grass in a single motion, ensuring continued operation and reducing maintenance time.

: Built with a multi-camera system for redundancy and a FlowCut Mowing System that lifts, cuts, and mulches grass in a single motion, ensuring continued operation and reducing maintenance time. Adaptability and Automation : Designed to perform well in areas with weak GPS signals or physical obstructions, features auto-recharging and can operate continuously with minimal human intervention.

: Designed to perform well in areas with weak GPS signals or physical obstructions, features auto-recharging and can operate continuously with minimal human intervention. User-Friendly : Ideal for homeowners looking for a hassle-free lawn maintenance solution, minimizing the need for physical effort and maximizing aesthetic appeal.

: Ideal for homeowners looking for a hassle-free lawn maintenance solution, minimizing the need for physical effort and maximizing aesthetic appeal. Advanced Technology: Offers sophisticated features like VSLAM technology for panoramic yard views and precise mowing paths, setting it apart from traditional and other robotic mowers.

Tron 360

The Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower boasts an innovative 360° AI Vision Navigation system, which utilizes a sophisticated six-camera system and TOF sensor to navigate your yard seamlessly. You won’t have to worry about installing perimeter wires or relying on GPS, as this intelligent mower can avoid obstacles, both static and moving, ensuring that every corner of your lawn is covered. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual navigation and hello to effortless, comprehensive lawn care.

Early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $1299 or £1051 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of this mower is its auto-mulching capability. As it mows, it simultaneously mulches the grass and redistributes the clippings back onto the lawn. This innovative feature not only saves you the trouble of disposing of lawn waste but also nourishes your grass, promoting a healthier, greener lawn. You’ll be amazed at how this smart mulching system can transform the appearance and health of your yard.

Robot Lawn Mower

Setting up the Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower is a breeze, thanks to its AI Mapping and Setup feature. Using a mobile app, you can easily create virtual boundaries and designate no-go zones, tailoring the mower’s operation to your specific lawn layout. The mower’s VSLAM technology provides a panoramic view of your yard, allowing for precise and adaptable mowing paths. With this customizable setup, you can ensure that your lawn is mowed exactly the way you want it, every time.

The mower’s durability and efficiency are unmatched. Its robust design incorporates a multi-camera system that ensures redundancy, so even if one camera fails, your mower will continue to operate without interruption. The FlowCut Mowing System is another standout feature, which lifts and cuts grass meticulously before mulching, all in one fluid motion. This innovative design reduces the time and energy spent on lawn care, making it an efficient and reliable choice for any homeowner.

Assuming that the Tron 360 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Tron 360 robotic mower and mulcher project take in the promotional video below.

What sets the Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower apart from other robotic mowers is its adaptability and automation. It performs exceptionally well in areas with weak GPS signals or under physical obstructions, ensuring that your entire lawn is covered, regardless of the challenges it may face. With features like auto-recharging and uninterrupted mowing, this mower significantly reduces the time and effort you need to invest in lawn maintenance. You can sit back, relax, and let this smart mower take care of your lawn for you.

Whether you have a small, simple lawn or a large, complex one, the Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower is the perfect solution for anyone looking to upgrade their lawn care routine. Its high-tech features, efficient performance, and minimal need for human oversight make it an attractive choice for homeowners who value both a beautiful lawn and their free time. By investing in this innovative mower, you’ll be able to enjoy a pristine yard without the hassle of traditional lawn maintenance.

Embrace the future of lawn care with the Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower and experience the joy of a perfectly manicured lawn without the effort. With its advanced technology, user-friendly features, and efficient design, this mower is set to transform the way you approach yard maintenance. Say goodbye to the days of sweating over a push mower or spending hours tending to your lawn – the Tron 360° AI Vision Robotic Mower is here to make your life easier and your lawn more beautiful than ever before.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the robotic mower and mulcher, jump over to the official Tron 360 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



