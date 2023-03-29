TerraMaster 6 bay D6-320 external NAS expansion $300

TerraMaster has this week introduced its new external hard disk enclosure that can provide your existing system with an external NAS expansion or connected directly to your PC or network for additional storage if required. The D6-320 supports up to six hard drives and offering a maximum capacity of 22TB in each. Providing users with a huge storage space of up to 132TB (22TB x 6)

Although TerraMaster does note that the D6-320 does not have the function of array, and only supports single-disk working mode. To create an array, you need to use a third-party soft array management tool. The D6-320 also supports hot swapping, enabling you to replace the hard disk when the device is powered on, making data transfer more convenient.

TerraMaster NAS

With adoption of the USB3.2 Gen2 protocol, D6-320 provides a 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth, with the actual read/write speed up to 1,016MB/s when 6 hard drives are installed (WD Red 8TB x 6 simultaneously read/write); with only one hard disk installed, the read speed could reach 510MB/s (WD Red 1TB SSD x 1).

D6-320 is compatible with various hard disks, such as 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch SATA hard disks, and 2.5-inch SATA SSD. Remark: using incompatible hard disk may cause your device disconnected, with low speed and failure in hard disk recognition. Before you purchase, please be sure to check the compatibility list of TerraMaster hard disks Compatibility (terra-master.com).”

D6-320 is equipped with a USB Type-C interface and a USB typeC-type C cable (1 meter in length), and could be compatible with a variety of computer interfaces: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2/Thunderbolt 3/Thunderbolt 4 .

Source : TerraMaster





