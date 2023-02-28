KIOXIA send SSD storage to the International Space Station

KIOXIA America and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) program have announced that KIOXIA SSD storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, the first in-space commercial edge computing and AI-enabled system to run on the ISS and has been created to advance computing and reduce dependency on communications and space exploration continues move forward. Enabling astronauts to increase productivity by processing data directly on the ISS eliminating the need to send raw data back to earth to be processed and lies and then return to the ISS.

“Proving that data center-level compute processing can successfully operate in the harsh conditions of space will truly take something special,” noted Scott Nelson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for KIOXIA America, Inc. “The synergies that exist when KIOXIA and HPE collaborate to leverage our respective technologies, allows us to explore and study at the very edge of scientific discovery. We can’t wait to see where the HPE Spaceborne Computer journey takes us.”

International Space Station SSD storage

“It is an exciting time for Hewlett Packard Enterprise as we continue to play an important role in the expanding space economy. We are pleased to continue our longstanding collaboration with KIOXIA and partner together on our space computing initiatives to bring its storage solutions to the International Space Station with us,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, at HPE. “By bringing KIOXIA’s expertise and its SSDs, one of the industry’s leading NAND flash capabilities, with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, together we are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation at the most extreme edge.”

“Designed to perform various high-performance computing tasks in space, including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations, the HPE SBC-2 utilizes a combination of HPE’s edge computing solutions, including the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System, a rugged and compact system, and the HPE ProLiant server for high-performing capabilities.”

“The HPE SBC-2 targets a range of workloads and has already helped advance progress in healthcare, image processing, natural disaster recovery, 3D printing, 5G, AI, and more. As a sponsor of the HPE SBC-2, KIOXIA has provided flash-based SSDs, including KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS and KIOXIA XG Series NVMe SSDs, to enable these solutions. These flash-based SSDs are better-suited than traditional hard disk drive storage to withstand the power, performance and reliability requirements of outer space, as they have no moving parts, are less susceptible to electromagnetic waves and provide faster performance.”

Source : KIOXIA





